Team MVP: What do we know about Long COVID?

You got over COVID-19, and it has been months since you had it, but you still feel icky. You don’t know what is wrong, but you are not at a hundred percent. Chances are you may have long COVID. World-Renowned Physician, Scientist and Author, Dr. William Li, speaks with Team MVP correspondent David Brown of long COVID. Dr Lee explains what long COVID is, what the medical field knows so far about it, and some advice on dealing with it for the time being.

For more information about Doctor William Li visit: Drwilliamli.com

Follow Dr Li on Facebook at: Facebook.com/drwilliamli

Follow Dr Li on Instagram at: Instagram.com/drwilliamli

Pick up Dr Li’s book: Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself

