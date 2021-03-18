Team MVP: News You May Have Missed: March 18, 2021

Team MVP correspondent David Brown breaks down the News You May Have Missed. In This edition David covers: Student Loan Cancellation, Nevada Organ Donor Program and The Selling of Consumer Data.

Story Sources

Schumer keeps pressure on Biden to cancel $50,000 in student loan debtCnn.com/2021/03/15/politics/student-loan-debt-forgiveness-biden-schumer/index.html

Nevada Bill Seeks To Auto-Enroll Residents as Organ

Donors –Katehon.com/en/news/nevada-bill-seeks-auto-enroll-residents-organ-donors?page=1

Spy firm can monitor YOUR car in real-time and is offering to sell the data it gets to other companies and the US militaryDailymail.co.uk/news/article-9373917/Spy-firm-monitor-car-real-time-sell-data-companies-military.html

