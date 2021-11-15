Team MVP: Lab-grown meat and its benefits

What does the future of our food look like? While most people are at least somewhat familiar with the concept of lab-grown meat, most associate it with science fiction. But this is not actually the case. Lab-grown meat is already available in some parts of the world and will soon be commonplace around the globe. Advisor to CULT Food Science, Dr Ian Smith joins me to explain exactly what lab-grown meat is and how it may become the future of food.

