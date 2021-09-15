Team MVP: Governor Newsom Stays A Bit Longer But Why?

Petitioning to recall an elected official is not available everywhere. Right now, 19 US states allow voters to petition for a recall election of an elected official, with California being one of them. This law goes back to 1911 and gives the voters more power by allowing them to remove their elected officials and repeal or pass laws by placing them on the ballot. On April 26, 2021 a recall petition of over 1.5 million signatures was approved to recall Gavin Newsom as Governor of California. On September 14, 2021 the recall failed. CEO of Top Government, Ben Kaplan breaks down the issues voters had and why the recall failed.

