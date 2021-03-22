Team MVP David Brown: News You May Have Missed (03-22-21)

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
News You May Have Missed With David Brown (Photo Courtesy of Team MVP)

Team MVP Correspondent David Brown is back with an episode of News You May Have Missed. In This edition David covers:  Younger People Falling For Scams, Billionaire Kylie Jenner Asking Fans To Help Out Her Stylist On Go Fund Me and Seaweed Maybe The Key To Reducing Methane By 80%.

Links To The News Stories Mentioned By David Brown

BBB Annual Tracker Report, Consumer Protection, Scams:  bbb.org/scamtracker

Kylie Jenner generates outrage after requesting her fans to donate to a makeup artist’s Go Fund Me: dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9386153/Kylie-Jenner-generates-outrage-requesting-fans-donate-makeup-artists-Fund-Me.html

Feeding cows SEAWEED could slash methane emissions by 80%: dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9372369/Feeding-cows-SEAWEED-slash-methane-emissions-80.html

