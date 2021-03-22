Team MVP David Brown: News You May Have Missed (03-22-21)

Team MVP Correspondent David Brown is back with an episode of News You May Have Missed. In This edition David covers: Younger People Falling For Scams, Billionaire Kylie Jenner Asking Fans To Help Out Her Stylist On Go Fund Me and Seaweed Maybe The Key To Reducing Methane By 80%.
Links To The News Stories Mentioned By David Brown
– BBB Annual Tracker Report, Consumer Protection, Scams: bbb.org/scamtracker
– Kylie Jenner generates outrage after requesting her fans to donate to a makeup artist’s Go Fund Me: dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9386153/Kylie-Jenner-generates-outrage-requesting-fans-donate-makeup-artists-Fund-Me.html
– Feeding cows SEAWEED could slash methane emissions by 80%: dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9372369/Feeding-cows-SEAWEED-slash-methane-emissions-80.html
