Surprising Benefits of Cannabis

by: Shaunta Garth

Avexia Epsom Salt Soak (Photo Courtesy of Avexia)

According to Marijuana Daily, the United States cannabis sales are on pace to eclipse $15 billion by the end of 2020. Director of National Sales at Verano Maria Johnson explains why cannabis is so popular and some of the surprising benefits of it.

Verano Product Line

