Stephanie Landreville – From music lover to artist manager

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth, Mason Vera Paine

Posted: / Updated:
Music, Entrepreneurship, EDM, Subtle But True, Management, Dragos, Fools Of Wisdom, Matt Doe, Mike Danglez and Remeti

Stephanie Landreville of Subtle But True (Photo Courtesy of Stephanie Landreville and Graphics Created By Team MVP)

Stephanie Landreville, runs her own artist management company, Subtle But True. Known for her passion for creative arts and her desire to help artists succeed in their careers, she is a successful entrepreneur with a lot to contribute to the Mega collaboration. She explains how she got into the business and how her passion for music led to her desire to help musicians.

