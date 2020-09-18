Should Chicago Expand Their Surveillance Network?

The city of Chicago has the most advanced surveillance camera network in the country. These 30,000 plus cameras have helped solve many crimes with their zoom capacities and automatic tracking features. Alderman Ray Lopez from the 15th ward would like to extend Chicago’s surveillance, through the use of doorbell technology. Alderman Lopez joins me to explain how this expansion would be possible and why he would like to do so?

