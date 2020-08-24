Seeking Advice

People write to advice columnists and even post on forums for advice. Licensed Psychologist Dr. Jameca Woody Cooper and Mason Paine read various posts from people and give their thoughts on what they feel they should do.

For more information about Dr Cooper visit: DrJameca.com

Like Dr Cooper on Facebook at: Facebook.com/DoctorJamecaPsych

Follow Dr Cooper on Instagram at: Instagram.com/blacktherapist_drjameca

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com