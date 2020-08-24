Seeking Advice

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
Behavioral Breakdown, Mental Health, Therapist, Advice, Psychology, Ask Me Anything, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Team MVP, Reddit, Religion, Tuition, College, Jameca Cooper

Licensed Psychologist Dr. Jameca Woody Cooper

People write to advice columnists and even post on forums for advice. Licensed Psychologist Dr. Jameca Woody Cooper and Mason Paine read various posts from people and give their thoughts on what they feel they should do.

For more information about Dr Cooper visit:  DrJameca.com
Like Dr Cooper on Facebook at:  Facebook.com/DoctorJamecaPsych
Follow Dr Cooper on Instagram atInstagram.com/blacktherapist_drjameca

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Share this story

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular