Remute speaks about his latest album: Electronic Lifestyle

Remute is a Hamburg-based DJ who publishes his music in unique formats like obsolete game consoles like Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Recently, he released his latest album called Electronic Lifestyle and it was released on the Japanese PC Engine (Turbo Grafx). Remute joins me today to discuss his latest album Electronic Lifestyle and the process that went into making this album.

Check out Remute’s Latest Track Electronic Lifestyle here: remute.bandcamp.com/track/electronic-lifestyle

For more information about Remute visit: Remute.org

Follow Remute on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Remuteofficial

Like Remute on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Remute

