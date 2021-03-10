Remute speaks about his latest album: Electronic Lifestyle

Remute (Photo Courtesy of Remute; Graphic Created By Team MVP)

Remute is a Hamburg-based DJ who publishes his music in unique formats like obsolete game consoles like Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Recently, he released his latest album called Electronic Lifestyle and it was released on the Japanese PC Engine (Turbo Grafx). Remute joins me today to discuss his latest album Electronic Lifestyle and the process that went into making this album.

Check out Remute’s Latest Track Electronic Lifestyle here: remute.bandcamp.com/track/electronic-lifestyle
For more information about Remute visit: Remute.org
Follow Remute on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Remuteofficial
Like Remute on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Remute

