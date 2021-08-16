Psychedelics might be the next big thing in medicine

The field of Psychedelics is one that has been gaining steam in the last decade or so, and the scientific and medical communities are finally beginning to take notice. Not many people know it, but Psychedelics have medicinal properties to them. Founder and CEO of Allied Corp, Calum Hughes joins me to speak about some of the latest advancements in the field of Psychedelics.

For more information about Allied Corp, visit: Allied.Health

Like and Follow Allied Corp on Instagram at: Instagram.com/allied.health.corp

Follow Allied Corp on Twitter at: Twitter.com/AlliedCorpTeam

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com