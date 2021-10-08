Phone Addiction: What You Need To Know

Many people have grown to be so accustomed to having their phone on them at all times. It is possible that they are addicted to their phone, and it has become a part of their everyday lives. They are used to being able to use their phones for research, entertainment, socialization, and even emergencies. Phone addiction is increasingly becoming an epidemic among young adults who rely on the phone for everything they do throughout the day. Psychologist, Dr. Catherine Athans joins Team MVP Correspondent, Brian Althimer to explain phone addiction and how you can overcome it.

For more information about Catherine Athans visit: Catherineathansphd.com



