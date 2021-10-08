Phone Addiction: What You Need To Know

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
Social Media, Internet, Anxiety, Mental Illness, Phone Addiction, Mobile Phone, Social Media

Phone Addiction (Photo Courtesy of Team MVP)

Many people have grown to be so accustomed to having their phone on them at all times. It is possible that they are addicted to their phone, and it has become a part of their everyday lives. They are used to being able to use their phones for research, entertainment, socialization, and even emergencies. Phone addiction is increasingly becoming an epidemic among young adults who rely on the phone for everything they do throughout the day. Psychologist, Dr. Catherine Athans joins Team MVP Correspondent, Brian Althimer to explain phone addiction and how you can overcome it.

For more information about Catherine Athans visit: Catherineathansphd.com

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)

Popular