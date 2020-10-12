Nightcall: Wasted Love

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
Nightcall (Photo Courtesy of Nightcall)

Since the age of 16, Nightcall has been perfecting his craft as a DJ. He has developed a unique style of his own in the Electronic Dance Music scene. Recently he released Wasted Love featuring Karma Child and Gia Koka. Nightcall drops by the Mason Paine show to share this latest release and speak about upcoming projects.

