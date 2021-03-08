Nick McWilliams: The Up And Coming Artist That You Need To Know About

Nick McWilliams is a 24-year-old native of Pennsylvania. His music runs the gamut from hip-hop to EDM, but you can also catch pop and indie in his songs. He’s racked up over 1 million streams on Spotify alone, while laying the groundwork for an upcoming full-length album. These days, he’s also working on several joint tracks with other artist and he stops by to speak about those projects and his latest release with DJ Wolsh called: Blow My Mind.

Visit Nick McWilliams Link tree for a list of his latest projects: Linktr.ee/NickMcwilliams

Follow and Like Nick on Instagram at: Instagram.com/nmcwill/

