News You May Have Missed – March 25, 2021 Edition

News You May Have Missed (Photo Created By Team MVP)

Team MVP Correspondent, David Brown goes over the news stories you may have missed. In this episode David covers: Reveals the truth about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry secret wedding, UFO chasing down US Navy destroyers, and Taco Bell hot sauce packets on Ebay.

Links To The News Stories Mentioned By David Brown

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry admit secret wedding never actually happened – pagesix.com/2021/03/22/meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-admit-secret-wedding-never-actually-happened/

Swarms of flashing ‘tic-tac shaped’ UFOs chased four US Navy destroyers – dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9397507/Swarms-flashing-tic-tac-shaped-UFOs-chased-four-Navy-destroyers.html

Taco Bell hot sauce packets, which are usually free, are now a hot commodity on eBay – foxnews.com/food-drink/taco-bell-hot-sauce-packets-ebay?ICID=ref_fark

