National Beer Day: Surprising facts about beer and food

Beer is one of the most popular drinks in the world. It has been around for thousands of years, and it is also one that is made with a variety of different ingredients, from barley to wheat. It is not surprising, then, that there are a number of different beer holidays to go along with this incredibly popular drink. One of these days is April 7, which is known as National Beer Day. Snack enthusiast, Donn Paul gives fun facts about Beer. Donn also gives food and recipes that pair well with beer.

Find Southern Recipe Small Batch at Jewel-Osco and World Market

For more recipes for Southern Recipe Small Batch at SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com

Find Raybern’s Sandwiches at Jewel-Osco, Mariano’s Fresh Market and Dollar General

Learn more about Raybern’s at Rayberns.com

Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Low-Carb Beer Cheese Dip

Ingredients

● Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds of your choice

● 2 Tbsp. butter

● 1 cup low carb beer of your choice

● 1/2 tsp paprika for recipe and garnish

● 1/8 tsp ground cayenne pepper

● 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

● 2 oz cream cheese

● 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions:

1. Combine the butter, beer, paprika and cayenne pepper in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer.

2. Allow the mixture to simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Stir in cream cheese, heavy cream and shredded cheese. Stir until well combined.

4. Return to stove over low heat and simmer for another 5 minutes stirring frequently.

5. Transfer to a serving dish and top with additional paprika if desired.

6. Serve with Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds of your choice.

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com