Music From Around The World: Episode 2

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
Music, EDM, Producer, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, MVP Show, Team MVP, Progressive, House, Jaxx Da Fishworks, A.C Slater, Solid Bass, Ilja Alexander, Pop Music, Green Monk Records, Brazilian Amazon Rain Forest, Snowk, Miyanomori, Froya, Powder, Namy& Records, Warner Japan, Producer, Yutaka Takanami, Fuminori Kagajo, DJ

Music From Around The World: Episode 2 (Photo Courtesy of Mason Vera Paine)

Music Around The World is a music segment featuring various artist and music. Some of these artists are from the United States, while others are from other countries across the globe. In this episode we will be featuring: Jaxx Da Fishworks, Ilja Alexander and Snowk

Intro: 0:00 – 0:10 seconds

Jaxx Da Fishworks: Start – 0:10 seconds; End – 16 minutes and 08 seconds
Featured Song – 100 Percent
For more information about Jaxx Da Fishworks visit: Jaxxdafishworks.com
Follow the Jaxx Da Fishworks on Facebook at: Facebook.com/JAXXDAFISHWORKS
Like the Jaxx Da Fishworks on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Jaxxdafishworks

Ilja Alexander: Start – 16 minutes and 08 Seconds and End – 20 minutes and 15 seconds
Featured Song – Berlin
For more information about Ilja Alexander visit: Ilja-alexander.com
Follow the Ilja Alexander on Facebook at: Facebook.com/iljaalexanderofficial
Like the Ilja Alexander on Twitter at: Twitter.com/iljaalexander

Snowk : Start  20 minutes and 15 minutes  and End: 25 minutes and 08 seconds
Featured Song –  Snowk – ‘Miyanomori’ ft. Froya
For more information about Snowk visit: Namyand.com/artists/snowk
Follow the Snowk on Facebook at: Facebook.com/snowkjapan
Like the Snowk on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Snowk_official

Outro: 25 minutes and 09 seconds – 25 minutes and 55 seconds

Would you like your song featured on Mason? Reach out to us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com
for consideration.

Share this story

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular