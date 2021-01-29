Music From Around The World: Episode 1

Music Around The World is a music segment featuring various artist and music. Some of these artists are from the United States, while others are from other countries across the globe. In this episode we will be featuring: DJ Equanimous, Andrew Pololos, MindGazm and Feather.
Intro: 0:29 Seconds – 0:29 seconds
DJ Equanimous: Start – 0:30 second; End: 7 minute and 15 seconds
Featured Song – Sacred Temple Activation Remix
For more information about DJ Equanimous visit: Equanimouslove.com
Follow the DJ Equanimous on Facebook at: Facebook.com/equanimouslove
Andrew Pololos: Start – 7 minutes and 15 second mark; End: 11 minutes and 17 seconds
Featured Song: All For You (feat. Naida)
For more information about Andrew Pololos visit: Andrewpololos.com
Follow the Andrew Pololos on Facebook at: Facebook.com/andrewpololosmusic
Like the Andrew Pololos on Twitter at: Twitter.com/andrewpololos
Mindgazm: Start – 11 minutes and 17 seconds; End: 16 minutes and 45 seconds
Featured Song: Don’t Close Your Eyes
For more information about Mindgazm visit: Mindgazm.com
Follow the Mindgazm on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MindGazmMusic
Like the Mindgazm on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MindGazm_music
Feather: Start – 16 minutes 45 seconds; End: 25 minutes and 49 seconds
Featured Song –Safe House
For more information about Feather visit: Featherofficial.com
Follow the Feather on Facebook at: Facebook.com/FeatherOfficial
Like the Feather on Twitter at: Twitter.com/featherofficial
Would you like your song featured on Mason? Reach out to us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com for consideration.