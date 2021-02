Music From Around The World: Ep 4

Music Around The World is a music segment featuring various artist and music. Some of these artists are from the United States, while others are from other countries across the globe. In this episode, we will be featuring: Nuit Oceān, Antduan and Lika Morgan.

Intro: 0:00 to 0:10

Nuit Ocean: Start – 0:10 and End – 3 minutes 50 seconds

Featured Song – Fearless

For more information about Nuit Ocean visit: Soundcloud.com/nuitoceanmusic

Follow Nuit on Facebook at: Facebook.com/nuitoceanmusic

Like Nuit on Twitter at: Twitter.com/nuitoceanmusic

Duration: 3 minutes and 39 seconds

Antduan: Start – 3 minutes and 50 seconds and End – 8 minutes and 08 seconds

Featured Song – Antduan: ‘Rain Drops’ ft. Alexandra Badoi

For more information about Antduan visit: Antduan.com

Follow Antduan on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Antduan

Like Antduan on Twitter at: Twitter.com/antduanm

Duration: 4 minutes and 18 seconds

Alexandra Badoi

Featured Song – Antduan: ‘Rain Drops’ ft. Alexandra Badoi

For more information about Alexandra Bado visit: Alexandrabadoi.com

Follow Alexandra on Facebook at: Facebook.com/alexandra.badoi

Like Alexandra on Twitter at: Twitter.com/alexandrabadoi

Duration: 4 minutes and 18 seconds



Lika Morgan: Start – 8 minutes and 08 seconds and End -13 minutes and 01 second

Featured Song – IQ Doesn’t Matter

Follow Lika Morgan on Facebook at: Facebook.com/ItsLikaMorgan

Like Lika on Twitter at: Twitter.com/itslikamorgan

Follow Lika on Instagram at: Instagram.com/itslikamorgan

Duration: 4 minutes 52 seconds

Outro: 13:01 to 13:45 Would you like your song featured on Mason? Reach out to us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com for consideration.