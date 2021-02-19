Multi-talented DJ and entertainer Lauren Mayhew talks about her latest track, ‘Boys’

Lauren Mayhew, known as Lolo Mayhew, is an internationally acclaimed talent who has released critically praised albums and chart-topping singles across the world. Once a member of the girl group P.Y.T; she has toured with Britney Spears, Destiny’s Child and N’Sync. Since leaving the group, Lauren has raised her creative musical vision on multiple continents — performing in South Africa, Belgium, Holland, Dubai, Japan, and North America — and has raised the level of her artistry exponentially. Lauren joins the Mason Paine show to discuss her latest track ‘BOYS’ and her collaboration NYC-Based DJ and Producer INViDA.

For more information about Lauren Mayhew latest projects visit: Laurenmayhew.com

Follow Lauren on Twitter at: Twitter.com/LoloMayhew

Like Lauren on Facebook at: Facebook.com/OfficialLaurenMayhew

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com