Marcus James – Fusing Pop-Punk And Dance Music

Marcus James is an electronic musician from Vancouver. His unique blend of pop-punk and dance music has gained him legions of fans. His mix of thoughtful lyrics and contemporary production have garnered millions of streams on the internet, establishing a fan base. Marcus speaks about his latest projects and collaborations with RYYZN on Warning Sign.

For more information about Marcus James visit: Heymarcusjames.com

Like Marcus on Facebook at: Facebook.com/HeyMarcusJames

Like Marcus on Instagram at: Instagram.com/HeyMarcusJames

