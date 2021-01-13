Live broadcasting: What you need to know

Live streaming is a term that’s thrown around a lot these days. It’s also one that’s difficult to define. But as technology has evolved, it has become an increasingly popular option for businesses and individuals looking to engage with their audience in new ways. Senior Product Manager at Telestream Lynn Elliott explains how the pandemic has changed live broadcasting and how moving forward, this technology will improve.

For more information about Telestream visit: Telestream.net

Follow Telestream on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Telestream

Like Telestream on Facebook at: Facebook.com/TelestreamInc

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com