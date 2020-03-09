Listen Now
League of Legends Season 10 Thoughts, The Effect of Flex Picking On The Game & Current LCS Teams Rankings

Inven Global, Nick Geracie, E-Sports, 100 Thieves, Cloud 9, Counter Logic Gaming, CLG, C9, 100T, Dignitas, Evil Geniuses, EG, Fly Quest, GG, Golden Guardians, Immortals, Team Liquid, TL, Team SoloMid, TSM, Sneaky, Nisqy, Zven, Palafox, Vulcan, Blaber, Licorice. Kumo, Svenskeren, Jiizuke, Zeyzal, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Unabridged Millennial, Video Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, MOBA, Zven

League of Legends Champions List (Photo Courtesy of Riot Games)

Inven Global, E-sports Reporter Nick Geracie breaks down the things he likes so far about League of Legend Season 10. Nick and Mason discuss the effects flex picking has on the overall game. The shocks and surprises from the various LCS teams are discussed. Should Sneaky have fought Zven for his ADC position? Nick weighs in.

