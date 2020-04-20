League of Legends: Characters That Should Be Reworked or Removed

League of Legends is into its 10th season and currently has 148 plus characters to choose from. With such a wide range of characters, there are times where characters will either get buffed and become too overpowered, nerfed to the point they are unplayable or some characters are not even played at all. Inven Global’s Nick Geracie joins me to discuss which characters should be reworked or removed.

Check out articles by Nick Geracie & other E-sports News: Invenglobal.com

Follow Nick Geracie on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Nickgeracie

Note: This segment was recorded back in early March and was embargoed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

