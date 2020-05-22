Latest Memorial Day Trends: Virtual Concerts, Travel, and Tours

Usually, around Memorial Day, people head out of town for holidays. However, with the COVID-19, pandemic travel is put on hold. Google Trends Expert Justin Burr discusses the latest trend of virtual travel and tours people are doing from home.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs

You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google

Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com