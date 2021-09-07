Kratom: Safe, Natural Drug or Dangerous Addiction?

Kratom is a medicinal plant that has been used by people for centuries. It is legal in most countries and is also used by people for recreational purposes. The plant has been found to have a number of health benefits. Recently the FDA has asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to consider an international ban on Kratom. Senior Fellow on Public Policy for the American Kratom Association, Mac Haddow explains why there so much controversy behind this natural plant.

