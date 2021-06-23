Jim Fairchild speaks about this new instrumental music project Small Isles

Mason Vera Paine

by: Mason Vera Paine, Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
Jim Fairchild, Music, Small Isles, Modest Mouse, Grandaddy, Guitarist, Indie Music, Mason Vera Paine, AKP Recordings, Dangerbird Records

Jim Fairchild (Photo Courtesy of Jim Fairchild and Graphics Created By Team MVP)

Guitarist Jim Fairchild is a member of various groups like Grandaddy and Modest Mouse. He is venturing out with a new instrumental project called Small Isles.  Jim joins me to speak about this project.

Follow and Like the Small Isles project on Instagram at: Instagram.com/smallislespicturemusic
Follow and Like Jim Fairchild on Instagram: Instagram.com/kirbyjamesfairchild

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories