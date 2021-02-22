ISQ: An Emerging Force In Creativity

ISQ (Photo of Irene Serra, is Courtesy of Carolina Mazzolari Shawcross and Graphics Created By Mason Paine)

ISQ is a group that has established themselves as an emerging force in creativity and performance. Lead vocalist of ISQ, Irene Serra discusses the importance of songwriting, the group’s collaborative process and their latest track: L.A.S Urchin Remix.

