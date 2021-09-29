Is Life, As We Know It, Just A Simulation?

Do you ever wonder if reality is just a simulation? What if this world is just a hologram? The theory of simulation hypothesizes that the universe is being simulated by a computer. This is similar to how virtual reality works. Based on the simulation theory, the human mind is prone to believe that events in its life are real because they seem so convincing. The idea of a simulated world is one such notion Author and former NASA physicist, Tom Campbell is in the process of doing an experiment to prove we might be living in a simulation. He breaks down the simulation theory here.

