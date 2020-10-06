Industry Powerhouse Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Talks About Her Latest Project The Mix

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
The Mix (Photo Courtesy of Fox Soul)

Entertainer & Entrepreneur Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris speaks about her various endeavors from music, entrepreneurship. She also talks about her latest project as a producer of the relaunched show “The Mix” on Fox Soul.

For more information about The Mix & other Fox Soul Programs, Visit: FoxSoul.Tv
Follow Tameka on Instagram atInstagram.com/Majorgirl

Check out the Mix Live on FoxSoul.Tv Every Tuesday: at 9 pm central, 10 pm eastern and 7 pm pacific time

