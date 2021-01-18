Group looking to separate from Cook County, form New Illinois

A movement exists with members from many counties in Illinois who are fed up with Illinois; they feel that Cook County is not only a financial burden on the entire state but also state government is only County focused when it comes to new laws and policies. Vice Chair – New Illinois, Jeff Tipps group is leading the efforts for counties to secede Illinois. Jeff gives us the latest update on his group’s secession efforts.

For more information about New Illinois State visit: Newillinoisstate.org

Like New Illinois State on Facebook at: Facebook.com/NewIllinoisState

Follow New Illinois State on Twitter at: Twitter.com/ NewILState

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com