Group looking to separate from Cook County, form New Illinois

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
Chicago Secede, New Illinois, Naperville, Elgin, Effingham, Lafayette, Jefferson, COVID-19, Pandemic, Governor JB Pritzker, Constitution, Government

Graphics Provided and Done By: Mason Vera Paine

A movement exists with members from many counties in Illinois who are fed up with Illinois; they feel that Cook County is not only a financial burden on the entire state but also state government is only County focused when it comes to new laws and policies. Vice Chair – New Illinois, Jeff Tipps group is leading the efforts for counties to secede Illinois. Jeff gives us the latest update on his group’s secession efforts.

For more information about New Illinois State visit: Newillinoisstate.org
Like New Illinois State on Facebook atFacebook.com/NewIllinoisState
Follow New Illinois State on Twitter at: Twitter.com/ NewILState

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular