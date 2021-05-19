Icarus are back with their new track ‘Moment In Time’

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
Jamie N Commons, Anjunadeep, Bristol, London, UK, Producer, Electronic Dance Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, EDM, Moment in Time, Icarus

Icarus (Photo Courtesy of Icarus; Graphic Created By Team MVP)

Bristol-based producer duo of Tom and Ian Griffiths form the group Icarus. They are back with their new track “Moment In Time.” Listeners have enjoyed their music across Spotify, Apple Music, and across all major streaming platforms. Their tracks have amassed over 116 million streams to date, and a global following of fans from around the world. One half of the group Tom Griffiths speaks about how Icarus got into music and their latest projects.

For more information about Icarus and their latest projects visit: Facebook.com/thisisicarus
Follow and Like Icarus on Instagram at: Instagram.com/thisisicarus
Check out Icarus music on: Soundcloud.com/thisisicarus

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular