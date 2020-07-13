Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

What DNA Can Tell You About Your History

Mason Vera Paine

by: Mason Vera Paine

Posted: / Updated:
DNA, Ancestry, Genealogy, Autosomal DNA, Y-DNA, 23 and Me, Health Research, Data Base, Ancestry, My Heritage, Mitochondrial DNA, ID Discovery, Indigenous, Death Certificates, Obituaries, Find A Grace, Huaniqueo, Mexico, Family Tree, DNA-Explained.com, Roberta Estes, Scientist, FamilyTreeDNA, Genealogist, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial

DNA Puzzle (Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay)

Nowadays, more than ever, people want to know there genealogy and ancestry. The process may sound long and drawn out, but it’s not. Scientist and Genealogist Roberta Estes break down the science of Genealogy and how DNA unlocks so much. Roberta also breaks down the different DNA tests on the market, along with each test’s pros and cons, how to build your family tree, the future of DNA, and the future of DNA.

For more information about Roberta and her research visit: DNA-Explained.com
Special Thanks To FamilyTreeDNA For Providing A DNA Test For Use On This Segment

Whats In The Box? FamilyDNA Unboxing

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Share this story

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular