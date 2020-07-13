What DNA Can Tell You About Your History

Nowadays, more than ever, people want to know there genealogy and ancestry. The process may sound long and drawn out, but it’s not. Scientist and Genealogist Roberta Estes break down the science of Genealogy and how DNA unlocks so much. Roberta also breaks down the different DNA tests on the market, along with each test’s pros and cons, how to build your family tree, the future of DNA, and the future of DNA.

Whats In The Box? FamilyDNA Unboxing

