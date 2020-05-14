How to help your relationship survive during quarantine?

Since the mandatory quarantine due to COVID-19, many experts predict some marriages will end in divorce, or some relationships will end. Why would being quarantine end a relationship? Associate professor at INSEAD and author of Couples That Work Jennifer Petriglieri explains why these relationships are in turmoil and how to possibly repair them.

