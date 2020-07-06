Listen Now
How To Gain Financial Freedom During COVID-19?

Mason Vera Paine

by: Mason Vera Paine

Payroll-Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

Outside of COVID-19 being deadly to your health; it was also lethal to many people’s finances. Work hours got reduced, and in some cases, many lost their jobs. So how do you maintain a level of financial stability during this time? Author and CEO at Credit and Debit Management Institute Michael Grayson explains how you can deal with credit card debt, mortgage payments, car payments, and student loans during this pandemic. Michael also discusses his one-million-dollar open challenge and his latest book: How to Stop Making Payments: How to legally defer all of your creditor payments, including rent and mortgages for 3-12 months and save your credit.

For more information about Michael Grayson visitPerfectCredit4Life.com
Check out Michael’s new book How to Stop Making Payments: How to legally defer all of your creditor payments including rent and mortgages for 3-12 months and save your credit on Amazon

