How To Gain Financial Freedom During COVID-19?

Outside of COVID-19 being deadly to your health; it was also lethal to many people’s finances. Work hours got reduced, and in some cases, many lost their jobs. So how do you maintain a level of financial stability during this time? Author and CEO at Credit and Debit Management Institute Michael Grayson explains how you can deal with credit card debt, mortgage payments, car payments, and student loans during this pandemic. Michael also discusses his one-million-dollar open challenge and his latest book: How to Stop Making Payments: How to legally defer all of your creditor payments, including rent and mortgages for 3-12 months and save your credit.

For more information about Michael Grayson visit: PerfectCredit4Life.com

Check out Michael’s new book How to Stop Making Payments: How to legally defer all of your creditor payments including rent and mortgages for 3-12 months and save your credit on Amazon

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com