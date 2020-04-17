How Leo Friedman of IPromo Saved His Business From COVID-19

Leo Friedman CEO & Founder of IPromo discusses how he went from selling promotional items for trade shows to Personal Protective Equipment. Leo explains how this move saved his business and the various pitfalls in the Personal Protective Equipment industry.

