Get up close and personal with the woman behind the voice: Emy Perez

Emy Perez is a successful songwriter and musician. She joins me to speak about her latest work and what inspires her.

Like Emy Perez on Facebook at: Facebook.com/EmyPerezMusic

Follow and Like Emy Perez on Instagram at: Instagram.com/EmyPerezMusic

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com