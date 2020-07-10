Finding Balance With Technology

If we are not in front of the computer, we have our eyes on our phones. Finding a balance with technology is tough when your life tethered online. But what if I told you there are ways to use technology to increase your digital well-being. Google Trends Expert, Tatiana Gonzalez lists ways that the world’s biggest search engine Google is helping your well-being, digitally.

Click here for information about the various digital wellbeing tools offered by Google:



Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com