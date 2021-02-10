Financial infidelity: The reasons behind it

Financial infidelity can happen to anyone, but the reasons behind it can differ. Financial infidelity can be caused by anything from an individual’s personality, to a specific issue in the relationship. In some cases, financial infidelity can be a sign that something is wrong with the relationship. Industry Analyst for CreditCards.com Ted Rossman explains what financial infidelity is and what red flags you should be on the look out for?

