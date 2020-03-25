Fact From Fiction: COVID-19 Misconceptions

Doctor and Public Health Professor at Walden University, Amiee Ferraro breaks down facts and dispel the various myths of COVID-19

Click Amiee Ferraro for more information about her and Walden University

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com