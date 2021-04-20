Excelsior College offers graduate certificate in cannabis control

Excelsior College is pleased to offer a graduate certificate program in cannabis control. Faculty Program Director Gretchen Schmidt is well-versed in all the aspects of cannabis regulation and discusses the coursework, student expectations, and career prospects.

For additional information about Excelsior College Cannabis Program visit: Excelsior.edu/program/graduate-certificate-in-cannabis-control

Like Excelsior College on Facebook at: Facebook.com/ExcelsiorCollege

Like Excelsior College on Instagram at: Instagram.com/excelsiorcollege

Follow Excelsior College on Twitter at: Twitter.com/ExcelsiorColl

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow-on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com