Excelsior College offers graduate certificate in cannabis control

Mason Vera Paine
Posted: / Updated:
Marijuana, CBD, Cannabis Control, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Hemp, Graduate Certificate, Cannabis, Excelsior College

Marijuana (Photo and Graphic Created By Team MVP)

Excelsior College is pleased to offer a graduate certificate program in cannabis control. Faculty Program Director Gretchen Schmidt is well-versed in all the aspects of cannabis regulation and discusses the coursework, student expectations, and career prospects.

For additional information about Excelsior College Cannabis Program visit: Excelsior.edu/program/graduate-certificate-in-cannabis-control

Like Excelsior College on Facebook at: Facebook.com/ExcelsiorCollege
Like Excelsior College on Instagram at: Instagram.com/excelsiorcollege
Follow Excelsior College on Twitter at: Twitter.com/ExcelsiorColl

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow-on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular