EDM fans are in for a treat Spring Awakening: Autumn Equinox

The two day Spring Awakening: Autumn Equinox, taking place the 2nd and 3rd of October 2021, will feature more than 70 artists across three stages. The headliners will be Martin Garrix, Excision, Diplo, Galantis, RL Grime b2b Baauer, Dillon Francis, and Madeon. Festival Director of Spring Awakening Autumn Equinox, Sig Greenebaume joins me to speak about this year’s festivals and what we can expect.

For more information about SAMF visit: Springawakeningfestival.com

Follow SAMF on Twitter at: Twitter.com/SpringAwakeFest

Like SMAF on Facebook: Facebook.com/SpringAwakeningMusicFestival

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com