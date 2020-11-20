EDM DJ and producer Marsh explains how he finds healing and inner peace in his music

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
United Kingdom, Tom Marsh, Marsh, COVID-19, Lailonie, Anjunadeep, Cincinnati, Maddy, United States, Joris Voorn, Rufus Du Sol, Kölsch and BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong, Phil Taggart, Above & Beyond, EDM, Producer, Progressive Music

Marsh (Photo Courtesy of Marsh)

 Anjunadeep recording artist Marsh talks about his latest album & single, Lailonie. Marsh also speaks about how he has been handling his relocation from the United Kingdom to Cincinnati to be with his wife Maddy, who is a nurse battling COVID-19.

Check out Marsh’s latest projects at: Anjunadeep.com/marsh
Follow Marsh on Twitter at: Twitter.com/marshmusician
Like Marsh on Facebook at: Facebook.com/marshmusician
Like Marsh on Instagram at: Instagram.com/marshmusician

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular