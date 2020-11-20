EDM DJ and producer Marsh explains how he finds healing and inner peace in his music

Anjunadeep recording artist Marsh talks about his latest album & single, Lailonie. Marsh also speaks about how he has been handling his relocation from the United Kingdom to Cincinnati to be with his wife Maddy, who is a nurse battling COVID-19.

Check out Marsh’s latest projects at: Anjunadeep.com/marsh

Follow Marsh on Twitter at: Twitter.com/marshmusician

Like Marsh on Facebook at: Facebook.com/marshmusician

Like Marsh on Instagram at: Instagram.com/marshmusician

