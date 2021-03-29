DJ Xplicit speaks about his latest single: Different

Xplicit is a DJ with an epic career in music. He has been releasing albums and singles for years and partnered with many of the world’s best. Xplicit joins me to discuss his newest single and how he stays relevant in the music industry.

