DJ Bluey: Two Decades of Sounds

DJ Bluey’s career has spanned over two decades.  From the days of him spinning House & Garage music to spinning at the legendary Ministry of Sound in London to even touring as Akon’s DJ. He has done it all. DJ Bluey joins me to talk about his career, music, and the next chapter in his life on actor Idris Elba record label 7Wallace.

