DJ Bluey: Two Decades of Sounds

DJ Bluey’s career has spanned over two decades. From the days of him spinning House & Garage music to spinning at the legendary Ministry of Sound in London to even touring as Akon’s DJ. He has done it all. DJ Bluey joins me to talk about his career, music, and the next chapter in his life on actor Idris Elba record label 7Wallace.

For the latest on DJ Bluey & his projects visit: DJBlueyOfficial.com

Follow DJ Bluey on Twitter at: Twitter.com/DJBlueyOfficial

Like DJ Bluey on Facebook at: Facebook.com/DJBlueyOfficial

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com