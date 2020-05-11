Live Now
Mayor Lightfoot press conference
Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

DJ and Producer: Nick Talos

Mason Vera Paine

by: Mason Vera Paine & Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
Techno, House, EDM, Dance, Music, Germany, Berlin, Ellie Goulding, Fergie, Craig David, The Script, Sziget Festival, Ultra Music Festival, Miami, Nick Talos, DJ, Producer, Piano, Universal Music, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Unabridged Millennial, Universal Music

Nick Talos (Photo Courtesy of Nick Talos)

DJ & Producer Nick Talos from Berlin has worked on tracks for superstars like The Script, Ellie Goulding, Fergie, Craig David, and many more. His own songs and remixes accumulated tens of millions of streams and he performed at festivals such as Ultra Music Festival in Miami and at the Sziget Festival which earned him an excellent reputation within the international electronic music scene. Nick joins me to speak about how he got into DJ-ing and what he is currently doing to keep himself busy during this pandemic.

Like Nick on Facebook at: Facebook.com/NickTalos
Check out Nick’s music on Sound Cloud at: Soundcloud.com/Nicktalos

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com   for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Share this story

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories