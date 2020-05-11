DJ and Producer: Nick Talos

DJ & Producer Nick Talos from Berlin has worked on tracks for superstars like The Script, Ellie Goulding, Fergie, Craig David, and many more. His own songs and remixes accumulated tens of millions of streams and he performed at festivals such as Ultra Music Festival in Miami and at the Sziget Festival which earned him an excellent reputation within the international electronic music scene. Nick joins me to speak about how he got into DJ-ing and what he is currently doing to keep himself busy during this pandemic.

