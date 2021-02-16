DJ and Producer Famba Speaks About His Latest Single and Projects

DJ and producer Famba; first two major label releases, “Wish You Well (feat.Trove)” and “Swear to God” each went on to achieve Gold certified status in Canada, while his third release, “Storm (feat. Kyra Mastro)” introduced him to the U.S. market in a big way by scoring the #1 spot at Dance Radio (Mediabase) and logging over 10 million global streams to date. Famba drops by the Mason Paine show to speak about his latest release ‘Still Call You Mine’ and projects he is working on.

