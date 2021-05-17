Divorce searches are up and the expansion of families

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
SEMrush (Photo Courtesy of SEMrush; Graphic Created By Team MVP)

Americans have decided to reflect on the decisions they’ve made and how they can improve. It’s best evidenced by a recent report in which the majority of adults said that over the past year, they have thought about making, or at least thinking about making major life decisions. A few of the issues have people are reflecting on is Divorce and expanding their family. SEMrush Chief Strategy Officer Eugene Levin gives a breakdown on the recent data.

