Divorce-Related Searches On The Rise

by: Shaunta Garth

Since COVID-19, Divorce has risen. Terms people are searching for “Filing for divorce,” which increased by 22.22%, and “I want a divorce” increased by 13.82%. Other terms that are unique to Divorce also risen in search. To reveal more about this data is Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at SEMrush, Eugene Levin.

