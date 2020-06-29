COVID-19’s impact on the movie industry & upcoming movie reboots with Fandango.com’s Erik Davis

COVID-19 shutdown the movie industry and production of many upcoming blockbuster releases. Many movie theaters are starting to reopen around the country. Will people rush back to the theater, and if so, what can we expect movie-wise? Managing Editor at Fandango.com Erik Davis breaks down how COVID-19 changed the movie climate. Erik discusses Justice League The Zack Snyder Cut & upcoming movie reboots.

